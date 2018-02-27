on global cooling.

Twenty years ago scientists said "we don't get cold snowy winters any more because of global warming." Now they say "cold, snowy winters are caused by global warming."

Geniuses in the scientific community and press immediately blamed the cold weather on an overheated atmosphere.A few days ago, during the record cold winter Olympics, these same experts said global warming was making it too hot for the Olympics.My favorite Australian climate fraudster (Peter Hannam) says -10C at the North Pole is actually 0C, and it is really hot. He also said that the Polar Vortex moving south is caused by global warming.The graph in his article was taken distorted from the DMI graphs below, which shows that temperatures were no where near the melting point, and that during the summer melt season (the only time the ice could actually melt)Now they blame the exact same things on global warming.When the jet stream makes large loops in the winter, cold air moves south, and milder air moves moves towards the pole. Milder winter temperatures near the pole have nothing to do with global warming.Scientists reported ten degrees warming in the Arctic when CO2 was below 310 PPM.It is completely irrational to blame cold on heat, and to believe North Pole winters could be heated by the greenhouse effect. The sun doesn't shine at the North Pole in winter, so there can't be a greenhouse effect. Greenhouses require sunlight to operate.It has nothing to do with climate, or science any more. And Democrats like Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island want to criminalize scientific dissent, because it threatens their big lie about climate.