Thunderstorm drops so much hail in Sacramento, it looks like snow
This strong thunderstorm system made for an interesting afternoon in Sacramento. It dropped an inch of pea-sized hail. so much it looked like snow. Hail from thunderstorms this time of year is a fairly common occurrence, but the quantity and breadth of hail is not.

Hail is covering the ground Monday afternoon in Sacramento, making it look like it's snowed in the Capitol City.

Viewers from Natomas to downtown Sacramento sent KCRA pictures and videos of the active weather that is rolling through the region.

NOTE: My office in Chico reported getting hail, but I didn't experience it. I was on the other side of town when it happened, but I heard from more than a few people that quite a bit of hail was observed in and around Chico and Butte County.
