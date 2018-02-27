"The last time such heavy snow fell in this region was over 25 years ago.

Storm Emma, will bring blizzards, gales and sleet as it meets the chilly Beast from the East later this week.

Brits are facing potential commuter chaos this morning after the "Beast from the East"Forecasters also warned how roads across the UK could be too dangerous to drive on, with more than 20cm of snow expected to fall across the country up until midday.this morning, covering the South East and North East of England and the East Midlands.The Met Office revealed how the snow storm could lead to people becoming stranded in their cars along with further rail and air cancellations.This morning, pictures emerged of traffic struggling through a blanket of snow on the A19 in Teeside.Forecaster Marco Petagna said there would be some "quite treacherous driving conditions" due to the snow, as many make their way into work.He added: "Most people will have to travel, but if you don't have to travel - it is best to try to avoid if you can within those amber warnings."The Met Office also warned how communities across the UK could become cut off by the freezing weather - completely shutting down power lines and cutting off mobile phones.On the roads Highways England has warned of hazardous driving conditions across much of the UK as snow began to settle overnight.The A249 in Kent has been, between junction 7 for the M20 and junction 5 for the M2, while the A1231 in the North East was blocked by an overturned lorry near the A182.North Yorkshire Police said snow and ice was affecting most of the roads in the area, with roads around Harrogate and Craven particularly treacherous with the alsoNorth West Motorway Police reported thatLincolnshire Police tweeted that they were already dealing withon Tuesday morning and said roads were "particularly hazardous".Merseyside Police urged people to take care while driving, and said the force had received reports ofjust before junction 5.And the North West Motorway Police tweeted that it was on the scene ofeastbound at junction 5 after a car span across all three lanes and hit a tree.National Rail is strongly advising travellers to check online before making their journey and allow extra time to get to the station.The train companies they are currently listing as affected include: c2c, Greater Anglia, London Overground, South Western Railway, Southeastern, Stansted Express, TfL Rail.In the capital Transport for London has reported that TfL Rail services will be suspended until 7am this morning.Only a limited service of six trains per hour will be in operation between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield, while c2c is also operating a limited timetable.The Overground has been suspended in parts and their are minor delays affecting the DLR and the Piccadilly line.Currently all other Underground lines are running a good service.Southeastern, which operates in Kent, has cancelled dozens of trains, including several to London St Pancras, London Victoria and Cannon Street.Great Northern said fewer trains will be running between Kings Lynn and Cambridge during the morning peak, with services running hourly instead of half-hourly. Airports are also advising travellers to check with their airlines before setting out on their journey.British Airways has cancelled dozens of flights from Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, while easyJet said it is expecting disruption to some of its flights and has advised customers to check before they travel.Passengers are also being advised to check before they travel from Gatwick and Stansted.East Midlands Airport said it was currently fully operational, but warned passengers to monitor updates throughout the day.It's set to be the coldest weather in 27 years as the wintry blast sends temperatures tumbling - and more than 20cm of snow could settle by Wednesday.Amber warnings for snow showers this morning - covering the South East, the East Midlands and the North East - have been issued.Forecaster Frank Saunders said parts of the country could see theirThe NHS could also struggle to cope with the extra strain caused by the wintry weather, doctors have warned, and people have been encouraged to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours.The public have also been asked to look out for the homeless and report anyone sleeping rough in the freezing conditions to their local council.From Thursday forecasters predict that another weather system,The storm, named by the Portuguese Met Service, will move north through Europe and is due to hit the UK on Thursday and Friday, and will be "significantly disruptive", bringing the risk of power cuts and transport delays.Commuters were told to get home by 6pm last night and panic-buying shoppers were clearing supermarket shelves as the Siberian blast gripped the UK.Customers at a Tesco Extra branch in Gillingham, Kent, reported seeing chaotic scenes as people barged past each other to stock up.Similar scenes have been reported in Asda in Sittingbourne and Waitrose in Guernsey, where supplies of milk and bread have been snapped up by the public.Hundreds of rail services are affected as the coldest spell in five years grips the UK - with conditions only set to worsen this week when Storm Emma hits.The Siberian chill has sent temperatures plunging to -10C in some parts with seven inches of snow forecast over the next two days.Conditions will worsen even further tomorrow as Storm Emma - named by the Portuguese Met Office - brings strong winds and a second blast of heavy snow.Public Health England said the elderly and vulnerable are at "risk of death" as it urged people to take extra care in the unprecedented conditions.