UK farmers are struggling with one of the lowest potato harvests on record after an autumn of heavy rain, raising fears about supplies for this year's Christmas dinners.Experts are warning that supermarketsto fill potential gaps on shelves, pushing up the environmental impact of the festive meal.Fred Searle, the magazine editor of the Fresh Produce Journal, saidAs well as the recent rain, Searle blamed the smaller harvest onexacerbated by years of erratic weather."One producer said thatthat have affected potato production," Searle added. "If you cannot deliver a crop, then you cannot get the full returns on it."This week a report from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit thinktank blamed the global climate emergency for helping to drive British households' food bills up by more than £600 over the past two years.Searle said climate change was an important issue affecting domestic vegetable production and leading to more imported goods.Searle said the poor UK potato cropbecause of wet weather ... I cannot say there will be no potatoes but there might be more imports to make up for the shortfall."It is rare for the UK to import potatoes, butThe jump in farmers' costs -, he said."When the weather is wet it is not possible to harvest potatoes, or brassicas such as cauliflower and broccoli," Searle said. "Some of the main broccoli producers in the UK have said there will be a shortage at Christmas." AnyHowever, the picture looks a little better for other festive root veg this December. Guy Poskitt, who farms carrots and parsnips in East Yorkshire, said"I am not sure if it will impact supply; it will tighten supply - there is no doubt about that.Poskitt said challenges with growing were becoming more normal because of the "extremes of weather" we now face. He said: "As an industry we have to learn to manage that, and the only real way to do that is to grow plenty, which meansMartin Emmett, of the National Farmers' Union, said: "The recent poor weather, flooding and heavy rain have made harvesting some crops, such as potatoes, a particular challenge as some land became waterlogged or flooded."We have no expectations of shortages currently but it remains important that we make the best of what's available, with supermarkets offering flexibility to growers when it comes to crop specification."