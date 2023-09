© AFP



during the 2022-23 season, approximately 259,000 kilograms of olives were stolen, a 29% increase compared to the previous year

Spain is experiencing a wave of thefts of a particular product that has become exceptionally expensive this season, as reported by Bloomberg . Another audacious theft of Spanish olive oil, this time, is the latest example of how record-high prices are fueling crime among the largest producers.Approximately 50,000 liters of first cold-pressed olive oil, ready for packaging, disappeared early on the morning of August 30th from a factory in, according to local producers.Food product theft is not new globally but the recent surge in olive oil thefts highlights how hotly demanded this food product has become due to a drought in Spain, leading to a sharp increase in prices."Everyone is worried because the prices will keep rising and olive oil is truly becoming like liquid gold," said Martín Parra, manager of Marin Serrano El Lagar SL, a company that fell victim to a theft last week in Córdoba's Carcabuey.The olive oil crisis in Spain is reminiscent of how climate change threatens supplies. Devastating drought has cut olive oil production in the country in half for the 2022-23 season and production issues in Italy have further reduced global supplies. Drought and heat this year also threaten Spain's future harvest with the farming group ASAJA expecting a similarly poor yield.This has caused spot prices in the southern region of the country to more than double since the beginning of last year. Thesince mid-July in Spanish supermarkets, according to the consumer association OCU.Price increases often lead to a rise in crime in the raw materials sector from platinum and copper to timber. As for olives, bandits target both freshly harvested fruits and those still on the trees, as well as processed oil. According to a government agency, in the key Spanish region of JaénIn mid-August, thieves attacked a storage facility in Teba, Málaga, making off with