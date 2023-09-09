© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock



Costa Coffee has recalled some of its range of sandwiches and wraps after it emerged that they could contain small stones.The UK's largest high-street coffee chain warned customers thatd, and that they could pose a choking hazard if they were eaten.The products are Costa's chicken and bacon caesar wrap, southern fried chicken wrap, chicken salad sandwich and bacon, lettuce and tomato (BLT) sandwich, with the recall applying to those with use-by dates from 6 to 8 September.in the UK and Ireland, said in a statement it was taking the matter "extremely seriously" and apologised for any concern caused by the recall.A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: "We have been notified by our supplier of aif consumed."Customers who bought any of the products listed should not eat them and instead, please return to a store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund."The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert on the recall, and also advised customers not to eat the products, which it said were "unsafe".Costa Coffee, which was bought by Coca-Cola from Whitbread in 2019 in a £3.9bn deal, said only the listed products were affected.The products, which were all savoury pastry-based items, were stamped with use-by dates in late August and early September.