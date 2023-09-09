The UK's largest high-street coffee chain warned customers that four of its products could be affected, and that they could pose a choking hazard if they were eaten.
The products are Costa's chicken and bacon caesar wrap, southern fried chicken wrap, chicken salad sandwich and bacon, lettuce and tomato (BLT) sandwich, with the recall applying to those with use-by dates from 6 to 8 September.
The company, which has more than 2,800 coffee shops in the UK and Ireland, said in a statement it was taking the matter "extremely seriously" and apologised for any concern caused by the recall.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: "We have been notified by our supplier of a possible presence of small stones that could be a choking hazard if consumed.
"Customers who bought any of the products listed should not eat them and instead, please return to a store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund."
The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert on the recall, and also advised customers not to eat the products, which it said were "unsafe".
Costa Coffee, which was bought by Coca-Cola from Whitbread in 2019 in a £3.9bn deal, said only the listed products were affected.
Several supermarket chains, including Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco, recently had to recall a range of chilled products because of concerns that some batches contained fragments of plastic and metal.
The products, which were all savoury pastry-based items, were stamped with use-by dates in late August and early September.
