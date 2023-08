© REUTERS/Adam Shrimplin/File Photo



Plant closures

Its pork volumes and prices both fell. Beef prices rose, but volumes also fell.

Chicken prices are down . That's good news for chicken eaters, but bad news for Tyson Foods.The meat processor, which supplies about a fifth of the beef, pork and chicken in the United States, said Monday that it is shutting down four chicken plants - — two in Missouri, one in Indiana and one in Arkansas — following declining chicken revenue. The Arkansas-based company previously announced two separate closures in the spring.The company reported earnings for the quarter ending July 1 that showedIn the US at large,for boneless chicken breast meat in the second quarter, according to a July report from Rabobank., according to the report.Tyson CEO Donnie King pointed to these market conditions when discussing Tyson's chicken sales decline during an analyst call Monday."Market conditions in chicken are still challenged with commodity prices across most cuts remaining significantly lower compared to last year," he said.It's been a rough few years for Tyson on the chicken front."November and December were softer than we expected or planned for in retail fresh chicken," King said during a February analyst call discussing results for the last quarter of 2022. That meantSince then, "we have aligned our supply to our demand," King said Monday. "We're on the right path."In March, the company announced the closure of one chicken processing plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, and another in Van Buren, Arkansas.Monday's announcement brings the tally up to six closures announced this year."The facilities that we are closing... [are] typically smaller in scale and in need of major capital to make them viable," said King. He credited automation, among other factors, for allowing the company to close facilities while maintaining the right amount of supply. Tyson, a representative told CNN Monday.The company is seeing challenges in other parts of the business, as well.Tyson may take action on that side of the business, King said.Tyson (TSN) reported quarterly sales declined 3%, compared to the same period last year.Tyson (TSN) 's shares slumped about 6% in Monday trading.Tyson said in April that it would lay off