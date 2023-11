© Brendan Smialowski / AFP



By Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian from Germany working at Koç University, Istanbul, on Russia, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe, the history of World War II, the cultural Cold War, and the politics of memory

On November 7, the US House of Representatives voted to censure one of its members, Rashida Tlaib, a Congresswoman from Michigan, first elected to her seat in 2018. The official reason for this rebuke was the allegation that Tlaib had been "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel" and been "calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."It is easy to establish that Tlaib did neither. Her censure is an injustice built on a lie. That raises the question of what it was really about.But first things first: Let's look into the two accusations advanced against her. Regarding "promoting false narratives" about the Hamas attack, the relevant House Resolution 845 claims that Tlaib "defended" as "justified 'resistance'" to "the 'apartheid state'" the "the brutal rapes, murders, be-headings, and kidnapping[s] ... by Hamas."None of the above is or implies a "call for the destruction of Israel."It does not make sense to go through all six accusations leveled against Tlaib in House Resolution 845, because they are all equally dishonest. But one more is worth attention. Tlaib, according to her accusers, "published on social media" and then "doubled down on" the "phrase 'from the river to the sea,' which is widely recognized as a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel and its people to replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea."The bad faith here lies in the fact that the slogan "from the river to the sea" is not "widely recognized" to represent a call for the destruction of Israel, as the censure resolution falsely claims. In reality, objective experts recognize that the slogan "means different things to different people," as Dov Waxman, a professor of Israel studies at the University of California in Los Angeles, has explained in the New York Times.The reason for ascribing a different, much more aggressive meaning to the slogan is mainly that it has also been used by Hamas. And Hamas, in turn, is accused of wanting the destruction of Israel.But it does not hold up to scrutiny, even on its own skewed terms, because, again, according to the New York Times, the slogan does not appear in Hamas's founding covenant from 1988, which pledges "to confront the Zionist invasion and defeat it." It does appear in the 2017 Hamas platform, where "in the same paragraph, Hamas indicates it could accept a Palestinian state along the borders that were in place before the 1967 war — the same borders considered under the Oslo Accords."And let's be clear: Tlaib's use of "from the river to the sea" is not a "dog whistle" (the American term for a rhetorical trick allowing a speaker to at the same time imply and deny a sinister meaning) because she has been explicit that for her this is "an aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction or hate." And that is a perfectly plausible and common interpretation of the slogan (see above).Beyond what is possibly the most effective lobbying operation in modern history (at least on behalf of a state), there is a wider context. As the eminent scholar and public intellectual Norman Finkelstein has meticulously detailed in his book 'Beyond Chutzpah. On the Misuses of Anti-Semitism and the Abuse of History',It is possible that, in a bitter irony of history, Israel's current aggression will weaken the hold of this strategy.If more Americans understand that "the idea that criticizing the government of Israel is anti-Semitic ... has been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation," then this abuse of censure may mark a turning point.