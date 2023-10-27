High Strangeness
Goldie Hawn reveals alien encounter: 'They touched my face'
Newsweek
Wed, 25 Oct 2023 09:29 UTC
The actress spoke about her long-held belief in extraterrestrial beings in the latest episode of Apple Fitness+ audio experience Time to Walk, saying that they visited her after she called out to them when she was 20 years old.
"That was a time when, you know, there was a lot of UFO sightings," Hawn said about her time working as a dancer in California in her early 20s. "I remember this so clearly: I went outside my door, and I sat on the little ledge, and I looked up at the dark sky. And I saw all these stars. And all I could think of was, How far does this go? How little are we? Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe that has life on it?"
The actress then called out to any aliens that may have been listening: "I know you're out there, I know we're not alone, and I would like to meet you one day."
Four months later, Hawn was working on a dance job in West Covina, California, when she asked to take a nap in a friend's car. As she settled down, she said she "got this high-pitched sound in my ear."
While hearing the "high frequency," Hawn claimed to see around three "triangular-shaped heads."
"They were silver in color, slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears. They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning," she added and described how she was unable to move during the episode until she was able to "burst out" of it.
Years later, Hawn said she met an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who wanted to talk to the actress about her encounter.
Getting emotional during the Apple+ episode, Hawn spoke about how the aliens "touched me, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."
Hawn would later go on to study crop circles and even dreamed of seeing aliens again the night before a mysterious circle appeared near where she was staying.
"We got to the spot, and, by God, I was standing on this hill, looking down over a valley that was dark. That was exactly the spot in my dream," she said.
Whether or not her experiences were genuine, Hawn has remained captivated by the concept of aliens and was proud of her curiosity.
"We can never ever lose our wonder," Hawn said. "It's just no fun. It's really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible."
Hawn and her longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell, are no strangers to speaking about their alleged experiences with aliens.
Russell told the BBC that he was the one to report the headline-making alleged UFO lights over Phoenix in 1997.
Several other witnesses also claimed to have seen a strange V-shaped collection of lights moving over the city. The local Air Force base later said the orbs were flares, but that did not stop many from believing they were UFOs.
"I was flying [my son Oliver Hudson] to go see his girlfriend, and we were on approach," he said in the 2017 interview. "I saw six lights over the airport in absolute uniform in a V shape. Oliver said to me — I was just looking at him, I was coming in, we're maybe a half a mile out — and Oliver said, 'Pa, what are those lights?'"
Russell continued: "Then I kind of came out of my reverie, and I said, 'I don't know what they are.' He said, 'Are we okay here?' And I said, 'Yeah, I'm gonna call in,' and I reported it."
The topic of life on other planets has been the topic of much discussion this year after NASA released its report on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) sightings over the past few years.
The independent study made up of 16 experts was tasked with determining whether the UAP sightings were alien to Earth or not.
The report found "there is no conclusive evidence suggesting an extraterrestrial origin for UAP." However, the report recommended NASA should play a "prominent role" in understanding UAP sightings moving forward.
Reader Comments
Goldie Hawn opened up about her close encounter with aliens, saying they touched her face and it felt like "the finger of God."Thankfully, she spared us the details of the anal probe.
and it felt like "the finger of God."... how does she know what it feels like to be, ahem, fingered by God ?
"We got to the spot, and, by God, I was...... and what spot would that be, exactly ?
cheers
... how does she know what it feels like to be, ahem, fingered by God ?אֱלֹהִיםed if I know.
Naturally her version of events is going to be expressed in Hollywood-speak.
So doesn't necessarily invalidate the events themselves.
That could explain a thing or two...[Link]
Comment: And another celebrity with an abduction story:
