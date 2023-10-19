A newly released book co-authored by Lacatski, who led the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP), dedicated to the study of UAP, reveals:
'At the conclusion of a 2011 meeting in the Capitol building with a U.S. Senator and an agency Under Secretary, Lacatski, the only one of this book's authors present, posed a question. He stated that the United States was in possession of a craft of unknown origin and had successfully gained access to its interior.Speaking about the above passage within the book, Lacatski confirmed:
'This craft had a streamlined configuration suitable for aerodynamic flight but no intakes, exhaust, wings, or control surfaces. In fact, it appeared not to have an engine, fuel tanks, or fuel. Lacatski asked: What was the purpose of this craft? Was it a life-support craft useful only for atmospheric reentry or what? If it was a spacecraft, then how did it operate?'
"What's in the book is an exact statement of the event that occurred in the congressional facility."Corbell put the following question to Lacatski:
"You told us because you were allowed to tell us that our government has a UFO in its possession and has been able to access the inside of it, right?"Lacatski responded:
"Yes, I was allowed to tell you."Lacatski, a respected rocket scientist who worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), was interviewed by investigative journalists George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell on the WEAPONIZED podcast.
The book, 'Inside the U.S. Government Covert UFO Program: Initial Revelations,' was authored by Dr. Lacatski, George Knapp, and Dr. Colm Kelleher, who worked alongside Lacatski within AAWSAP.
When asked by Corbell whether he had entered the craft described within the book, Lacatski responded, "I can't answer that."
Later in the interview, Corbell offered Lacatski an opportunity to dispute the implication that he had seen and stepped inside the craft; Lacatski declined the offer.
Referring to the meeting with a Senator described in the book as having taken place within the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Lacatski said:
"There was more to it. Considerably more to that discussion about what the situation was."When pressed to speak further about the meeting, Lacatski declined, stating he would go no further than what was approved in the book by the Department of Defense (DoD), citing fears that it would provide information to U.S. enemies:
"We are surrounded, but hopefully not so, by our enemies."He added:
"You can be sure they're listening to this show right now."Another reason for the secrecy Lacatski cited was that he wished to follow the rules:
"We follow the rules, and there's a good reason. A good reason to follow."
Comment: This is one reason for the impenetrable secrecy over the past 70+ years: people like Lacatski. And he's on the transparent side, so let that sink in...
He was unable to provide any answer as to what that reason was, although Lacatski claimed that he saw no dark reason to conceal the truth.
In fact, Lacatski asserted that there is no reason for humanity to fear potential non-human intelligence, provided that the human species discovers its full capabilities, stating:
"If full human capabilities were known to us right now, it is not something that we need to fear."
Comment: That may be true, but it's still a tall order. The logical implication is that as long as fail to discover our full capabilities, there is something to fear.
He added:
"Our capabilities have never been fully revealed. And we're still learning; we've got a long way to evolve still."
When asked to provide his thoughts on allegations made by former senior intelligence officer, David Grusch, regarding alleged secretive UAP programs, Lacatski said, "It's reasonable what he's saying."
However, Lacatski commented that he did not witness any illegal activities during his time investigating UAP:
"I never saw what I would consider illegal activities. I saw security procedures that are paramount, but not illegal activities."
Comment: Grusch was tasked with finding the dirt; Lacatski wasn't.
AAWSAP was the genesis of modern UAP investigations, which have led to the establishment of the current All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). Lacatski confirmed that someone within the AARO has approached him for assistance, but declined to provide the name of who that person was.
However, when asked whether he was a disclosure advocate for providing more information about UAP, Lacatski said no:
"If you're asking me if I am a disclosure advocate, the answer is no," before adding that national security comes first.Despite citing national security reasons, Lacatski was unable to state whether UAP presented a direct threat to national security.
Kelleher, who was also present and being interviewed by Corbell and Knapp, was able to provide context, stating that not enough data existed to provide a firm assessment:
"Without data on intent, you cannot make the case that these objects are a threat to national security; what you can say is that they are a threat to human health."Beyond considerations of national security, Lacatski presented an additional potential rationale for UAP secrecy, albeit not originating from his own perspective - it pertains to contractors.
Addressing the aspect where private contractors might potentially hold craft of unknown or non-human origin, Lacatski remarked
"I can say if there's heavy investment of contractor capital, their overhead money into technologies, and they've been given these technologies, they're gonna hang on to them.One such contractor understood to have alleged craft of unknown or non-human origin is Lockheed Martin.
"It's as if someone's saying, 'Hey, wait a minute, we've invested a lot of our personal resources into research,' and this sentiment applies to every topic.
"It's going to be difficult to pry loose technology. When something's been given over, and a private company has invested their money, their stockholders' money into research.
"So that's an entirely different aspect."
Earlier this year, Liberation Times asked Lockheed Martin if failure to disclose potential non-Earth origin or exotic material would be in breach of SEC corporate disclosure laws.
In response, a Lockheed spokesperson stated:
"Questions about UAPs are best addressed by the U.S. government."However, the spokesperson did add:
"We comply with all regulatory requirements."So far, Lacatski has declined the opportunity to testify before Congress on the issue of UAP; however, when asked by Knapp whether he would do so if subpoenaed and asked to tell the truth, he answered:
"We'll cross that bridge when we come to it."The inclusion of the term 'unknown origin' in the newly co-authored book by Lacatski holds significant weight.
Multiple U.S. intelligence and defense sources have confirmed to Liberation Times that the AARO has, as one source stated, "coordinated the collection and analysis of materials from an unknown origin."
When questioned by Liberation Times for a response, the DoD refrained from denying these claims.
According to sources, the material is connected with an alleged UAP event and is not readily explainable, in reference to its composition. The analysis has not been concluded, meaning any potential origin cannot be verified at this time.
The term 'unknown origin' also appears in proposed legislation coordinated with the White House and introduced by Senate Leader Chuck Schumer.
Commenting on the legislation Senator Schumer has said:
"The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena."The term 'unknown origin' within the legislation refers to:
'Any materials or meta-materials, ejecta, crash debris, mechanisms, machinery, equipment, assemblies, or sub-assemblies, engineering models or processes, damaged or intact aerospace vehicles, and damaged or intact ocean-surface and undersea craft associated with unidentified anomalous phenomena or incorporating science and technology that lacks prosaic attribution or known means of human manufacture.'That legislation has been proposed for the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.
Under the proposed legislation, in its current form, materials or biological evidence of unknown or non-human origin possessed by private persons or entities would be subject to the power of eminent domain exercised by the U.S. Federal Government. This would mean that companies like Lockheed Martin or any other aerospace company in possession of such materials would be required to surrender them to the government.