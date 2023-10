© Jonathan Ardila on Unsplash

"I am highly surprised by the most recent response by the Intelligence Community Inspector General . I am personally aware of several individuals who have spoken to the ICIG at length and in an official capacity.



"This being the case, if the ICIG is not conducting an official inquiry into these matters, then why waste taxpayer dollars and people's time for an effort that doesn't exist? Something doesn't seem right with this scenario."

'We are hiring initial cadre supporting DoD's new All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (#AARO) as they go where the science takes them in research and analysis of Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (#UAPs). Please DM if you'd like to discuss these opportunities further.'

'The Parties undertake to notify each other immediately in the event of detection by missile warning systems of unidentified objects, or in the event of signs of interference with these systems or with related communications facilities, if such occurrences could create a risk of outbreak of nuclear war between the two countries.'

Complexity, conflicts and grave national security concerns.Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) language, which could be included within the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), has created alleged divisions among executive branch colleagues in Washington, D.C.But may some of these apparent divisions stem from conflicts of interest?Firstly, let's look at Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense.As reported by journalists Michael Shellenberger, Andrew Mohar, and Phoebe Smith within the publication known as Public , which may have at least partially influenced his need to express concerns about the Schumer amendment.The Schumer amendment would grant the U.S. Government theSetting aside his former direct ties with Raytheon,But where did the Schumer UAP language originate from in the first place?As previously reported by Liberation Times, the amendment, introduced by Senate leader Chuck Schumer, wasSecretary of Defense Austin's senior colleagues within the White House do not necessarily share his UAP-related National Security concerns.Liberation Times understands that officials within the White House, including President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, decided the Schumer amendment was required, at least in part,The differing opinions between Jake Sullivan and Lloyd Austin represents just one aspect that might concern those who value transparency and honesty on the UAP issue.And there's potentially more to it.If Austin is opposed to transparency, then that, known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which isWhile the AARO's Director, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, searches for alleged UAP programs, it appears that those at the highest levels of government, such as Austin and Sullivan, have already been made aware.In addition to the defense establishment component, there is the intelligence community component relating to potential conflicts of interest and a lack of transparency.Another aspect of Public's recent article concernsIt is unclear whether the current Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Stacey Dixon, possesses such knowledge.Dixon, as stipulated in previous NDAA legislation, is meant to play an oversight role over the AARO alongside Deputy Defense Secretary, Kathleen Hicks. However, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has yet to confirm whether she has assumed this role.As reported by Public, the Intelligence Community's Inspector General (ICIG), Thomas A. Monheim, on 15 September, stated that his office "has not conducted any audit, inspection, evaluation, or review of alleged UAP programs within responsibility authority of the DNI that would enable ... a fulsome response."Matthew Pines, a civilian intelligence analyst has noted on the social media platform, X , that this excluded the word 'investigation'.One defense intelligence source told Liberation Times:It is unclear why the ICIG is so cautious in confirming its active investigations into UAP programs.However, Liberation Times is aware that neither the ODNI nor the ICIG can confirm the emergence of whistleblowers, including David Grusch, or reference their cases, due to the whistleblower protections they are obligated to uphold.Monheim may wish to turn his attention to Stephanie O'Sullivan though.Sources have highlighted to Liberation Times that, as reported by Public., before becoming the agency's Associate Deputy Director.The CIA may play a key component in any alleged crash retrieval program and could look to exploit UAP technology for its own uses. Although this is speculation, it potentially (if claims are proven true) explains why O'Sullivan's former roles caused her to deny knowledge, as claimed.But that's not O'Sullivan's only potential conflict of interest. Another is the Aerospace Corporation, where she currently works.Why? Because the Aerospace Corporation appears to be collaborating with the AARO.Its Director of OSD Support, George Tromba, wrote on LinkedIn:If this information is accurate,But perhaps the Aerospace Corporation retains greater knowledge regarding potential UAP programs than one may imagine?In 2020, Davis told the New York Times that he gave a classified briefing to a Defense Department agency about retrievals from "off-world vehicles not made on this earth."Therefore, knowledge about alleged programs isn't perhaps new to the company.And when it comes to the nature of UAP, the Corporation may be aware of some of the most alarming aspects.Sources have told Liberation Times that the presence on the Aerospace Corporation's website of a historic agreement from 1971 between the USA and Soviet Union to prevent nuclear war is significant.The treaty, in Article III, states:This is thought to be a reference to UAP, following incidents whereby unknown objects were mistaken as intercontinental ballistic missiles, almost sparking a doomsday scenario.Furthermore, the CIA's Science and Technology directorate is something to consider and may come under increased scrutiny within the halls of Congress over its potential involvement in any UAP coverup.The current situation reflects conflict. Conflicting views on the new UAP language, and perhaps conflicts of interest.There are now allegations floating around about present and former senior executive officials regarding UAP programs. If true, such officials could be implicated in a monumental coverup and significant proportions.One could argue that the only hope is that the Schumer amendment passes, allowing the White House to position itself as the driver of transparency through an official disclosure process, rather than the keeper of secrets.