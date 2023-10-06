ufo north carolina
© YouTube/spacebret Knewz (UK)
The pill-shaped object spotted in North Carolina in 2019
Another incident has sparked UFO speculation after a self-described technology enthusiast captured footage of a pill-shaped object in the sky while filming an airplane passing over North Carolina.

Knewz.com has learned that the video, originally shared by a YouTuber known as Bret (YouTube/@spacebret), has since gained attention for the strange "blinking light" that appeared next to the aircraft.

The footage, which was shared on the platform in January 2019, shows a plane flying over the rural areas of North Carolina near Greensboro.

What caught the attention of the videographer was the unidentified object that seemed to be "moving slowly in the sky, a little slower than the planes flying around."


"I could see the random flashing coming from the object for about 10 seconds," the voiceover in the video said.

The uploader of the clip attempted to film the mysterious airborne object but noted that he was concerned that his camera might not capture it accurately. However, when he reviewed the footage later, he was pleasantly surprised.

As such he shared his findings and reached out to viewers, asking for their thoughts and opinions on what could be seen in the video.

As the anomaly generated conversation, it became clear that he was not the only one to witness this strange phenomenon.

Reports from various parts of the world, including the UK, Brazil, New Jersey, and Texas, indicated that others had also spotted similar objects in the sky.

"Great job catching this. I live in southern California and my family and I have seen objects similar to this over the ocean," one viewer remarked.

These revelations come at a time when claims of UFO sightings seem to be increasing and the US government is paying more attention to them — in fact, the Pentagon launched a website where government and military officials can report such sightings.

The latter is also amidst calls from Congress for the government to open up about what it knows after dubbing the anomalous phenomena a national security threat, per BBC.