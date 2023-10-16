"David, it's hard to even explain the mass casualties that happened right here, in fact, the Israeli military says they still don't have a clear number. But I'm talking to some of the soldiers and they say that what they've witnessesd as they've been walking through these different houses and communities; babies, their heads cut off. That's what they said. Families completely gunned down in their beds. You can see many of these soldiers right now, comforting each other... Many of them are reservists who jumped into action, leaving their own families behind as well, not knowing the sheer horror they were about to come to....They say they've never experienced anything like this. This is nothing anyone could have imagined...." @vtchakarova

Hamas terrorists massacred at least 40 babies and young children before beheading some of them and gunning down their families in a small kibbutz in Israel, horrified Israeli soldiers have claimed....



The bullet-riddled bodies of Israeli residents now lay in the grounds of the kibbutz among burned out houses, strewn furniture and torched cars. Solemn Israeli soldiers today went from house to house to take away the scores of people massacred there.....



Outside the destroyed homes, the soldiers told i24News correspondent Nicole Zedek how they saw the bodies of babies next to their cots, their heads chopped off, in a sign of the depraved acts committed by the terrorists since they attacked Israel on Saturday.....



'You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them. It's not a war, it's not a battlefield. It's a massacre, it's a terror activity,' said Israeli Major General Itai Veruv from the horrific scene. (Hamas terrorists 'beheaded babies during kibbutz slaughter where 40 young children were killed', Daily Mail

. In other words, the author is compromising her credibility in order to dehumanize a group the Israeli government has marked for annihilation.

The Grayzone has now identified a key source of the claim that Palestinian militants beheaded Israeli babies. He is David Ben Zion, a Deputy Commander of Unit 71 of the Israeli army who also happens to be an extremist settler leader who incited violent riots against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank earlier this year.



In an October 10 interview with reporter Nicole Zedek of the Israeli state-sponsored i24 network, Ben Zion stated, "We walked door to door, we killed a lot of terrorists. They are very bad. They cut heads of children, they cut heads of women. But we are stronger than them."



He added, "We know that they are animals," referring to Palestinians, "but we found that they don't have any heart." The Grayzone

Zedek's report has been viewed tens of millions of times on Twitter and promoted by Israel's Foreign Ministry - which underwrites her network.



.... the unverified tale quickly made its way to the highest levels of leadership, as if by design. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman stated unequivocally that babies and toddlers were found with their "heads decapitated," while President Joe Biden himself vaguely gestured towards "stomach-churning reports of babies being killed." The Grayzone

Israeli newspaper Haaretz previously reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was indicted on several corruption charges, has leveraged the issuance of a broadcasting license to i24 in exchange for favorable coverage.



The channel — which broadcasts in English, Spanish, French, and Arabic — is known for making unfounded claims on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



British-Iraqi activist Kareem Dennis of MintPress News, an independent US-based watchdog journalism organization, claimed that i24 "has employed at least 35 veterans of the Israeli occupation forces as staff."



He then went on to list various names and their ties to the Israeli military.



"Channa Rifkin is an i24News correspondent who transitioned from the channel's Social Media editor to the Israeli military, then returned to work for i24News."



"David Matlin, the host of a daily flagship show on i24News, is a former Israeli military sergeant and the regional director for Israel lobby group AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee)." Matlin is also a founding member of the channel.



"Eyal Pinko, who was the head of intelligence in the Israeli Navy before becoming the head of division in the Israeli prime minister's office, is another correspondent for the channel," Dennis said in the X thread.



He also mentioned Daniel Tsemach, a former i24 journalist who joined the channel after serving as a social media manager for the Israeli military. Tsemach recently left his position at i24 to join Israel's state-owned defense company, Rafael." Middle East News

It is. And in order to execute such a savage attack, the Palestinians must be viciously demonized and dehumanized so the perpetrators can feel morally justified in flattening their cities and killing their children. Regrettably, Zedek's report helps to achieve that ghastly objective.