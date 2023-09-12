The Fulton County special grand jury recommended charging additional individuals including Sen. Lindsey Graham; former Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as well as former Trump official Michael Flynn, out of its investigation into alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state, according to the panel's final report released Friday.
A Fulton County judge released the grand jury's final report on former President Trump and his associates' alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia.
The final report showed that grand jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 19 who were ultimately charged, which included former President Trump.
report in February but, at the time, did not release its recommendations on who should or should not be prosecuted. The judge said then that he wanted to protect people's due process rights.
That partial report indicated a majority of the grand jury believed one or more witnesses may have committed perjury in their testimony and recommends that prosecutors pursue indictments against them, if the district attorney finds the evidence compelling.
Since, Trump and 18 others were indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Trump was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A Trump campaign spokesperson, reacting to the report, told Fox News Digital that
"Democrat Partisan Fani Willis and her unlawfully constructed, politically motivated, so-called 'Special Grand Jury' have now been completely exposed as operatives and tools of the radical Democrats that they are."Graham, Perdue, Loeffler, and Flynn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.
"In a clearly biased, un-American act, a majority of the 'Special Grand Jurors' voted to indict dozens of innocent individuals, including former and sitting United States Senators, simply for raising concerns about election integrity and exercising their First Amendment Rights under the Constitution."
