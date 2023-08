© East2West



© Zuma Press



Top astronomer Mikhail Marov suffered a "sharp deterioration" in his health after the Luna-25 probe smashed into the lunar surface Marov, 90, was a reportedly a key consultant on the mission - and is one of the most respected physcists and astronomers in Russia He was an academic grandee and had worked on previous space missions for the Soviet Union.And he had hailed the Luna-25 mission as the culmination of his life's work.Russia was once the leading force in space exploration in the 1950s - putting the first satellite and first man into orbit during the Cold War.But they were quickly overtaken by the US in the space race, who then put a man on the moon in 1969. Putin had personally ordered the Luna-25 launch - which would have been the first Russian lunar visit in 47 years.Vlad has been keen to restablish Russia as a leading scientific power - and to exploit space.Luna-25's failure is expected to trigger a blame game with Putin firing those he holds responsible for Russia's humiliation.He is a giant of spaceship design, and expert on the moon, Mars and Venus.He made clear Luna-25 was his "last hope to see the revival of our lunar programme" and this was now dashed."It's sad that we didn't manage to land the device," he said."I think the answer will be found in the foreseeable future."From hospital Marov - a Soviet-era space giant - told reporters: "I am under observation."How can I not worry? This has been very much a matter of my life. It's all very hard."Russia must return to space and landing on the moon, he demanded.The spacecraft spun out of control as it was being prepared for pre-landing."The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," admitted Roscosmos, the Russian space agency.It was the most ambitious space project of Putin's almost 24 year as the de-facto leader of Russia.Russia had not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Communist leader Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin.Russian sources are already blaming endemic corruption inside the agency for the failure of the mission.They are questioning the future of Yury Borisov, a Putin-loyalist and ex-deputy premier now at the helm of the Russian Space Agency.He is accused of ending probes into corruption and misuse of budgets at the space agency.