© Raymond Boyd/Getty Images & David Wall/Getty Images

"Families are invited to create a vessel to trap the demon"An arts and culture center in Minneapolis has received backlash after it promoted an event encouraging families to attend a "ceremony to summon and befriend" a demon of their choosing.Yes, really. Alpha News reports that the Walker Art Center held a pagan ritual geared toward families last weekend, with a performance called "Lilit the Empathic Demon."The event featured an 'artist' called Tamar Ettun who claims to create "demon traps."The report notes that the Art Center "received millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, which routinely funds projects with a left-wing agenda."File this one next to the After School Satan Clubs that are no doubt doing the same kind of thing all over the country.