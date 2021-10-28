Society's Child
Judge jails teenager who murdered sisters after making 'bizarre' contract with a demon
Sputnik
Thu, 28 Oct 2021 12:08 UTC
A teenager has been jailed for life for murdering two sisters after signing a contract with a demon to "sacrifice" women in return for winning a Mega Millions lottery jackpot.
Sentencing Danyal Hussein, 19, to a minimum term of 35 years, Mrs Justice Whipple said the teenager's motivation was "bizarre", but she told him: "You planned these vicious attacks, you intended to kill, you did it for money and in misguided pursuit of power."
Hussein, from Blackheath, south London, was convicted in July of murdering Nicole Smallman, 27, a hospitality industry worker, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, a social worker, in Fryent Country Park in northwest London in the early hours of 6 June last year.
Hussein refused to engage with a psychiatrist, Dr Ian Cumming, but the court heard there was no evidence he was mentally ill, although he did have autistic spectrum disorder.
During the sentencing hearing Hussein, appearing on videolink from Belmarsh prison, sat sideways on his chair and stared out of the window.
Afterwards Bibaa and Nicole's mother, Mina Smallman, described it as a "performance" and said: "It was a performance designed to elicit sympathy or to encourage the belief that there's something wrong with him. There's nothing wrong with him. He is just an obnoxious human being."
Earlier, Judge Whipple said of Hussein's contract with a demon: "Bizarre though that may be as a belief system...it is not in itself proof he is mad...it's just the way he thinks".
Hussein, who signed the "agreement" in his own blood, wrote: "For the Mighty King Lucifuge Rofocale: Perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as I am free and physically capable".
Detective Inspector Maria Green said: "Danyal Hussein is a dangerous, arrogant and violent individual who from the outset has shown no remorse or acceptance of his actions."
The killings took place during the first lockdown and, with pubs and restaurants closed, the sisters chose to celebrate Bibaa's birthday in the park with a group of around 10 friends.
They were "brutally" stabbed to death in the early hours of 6 June 2020 after their friends had left and the pair danced and played with lights in the darkness. The killer concealed both bodies in the undergrowth and was caught on a neighbour's CCTV camera returning to his father's home nearby around 4 a.m.
Earlier this week, a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct found the level of service the police provided over the weekend the sisters went missing was below the standard it should have been, but ruled out any racial bias or actual misconduct. The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, who is already under pressure to resign following the conviction of murdering police officer Wayne Couzens, has tried to apologise to the family.
Cressida Dick said: "The way we responded to information that Nicole and Bibaa were missing that weekend was below the standard we should have achieved and compounded the distress felt by their loved ones".
She added: "We have contacted the family to ask if they will allow me or, if they prefer, another senior officer to visit them at a time that is right to apologise in person".
But Nicole and Bibaa's mother, Mina Smallman, rejected the apology. She said: "Sorry is something you say when you comprehend the wrong you do and take full responsibility for it, demonstrating that by taking appropriate, proportionate action, which to our minds is not going to happen".
"The investigation was not handled appropriately. The apology should have been done face to face and not nearly 10 months later", Mrs Smallman added.
Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC, in his closing speech, told jurors: "Given the weight of the evidence against him, only someone who actually believes that an agreement with a demon will work could refuse to accept any aspect of the case against him".
"Perhaps he still believes that Lucifuge Rofocale will come to his aid, but unfortunately for the defendant, there are no deals to be had in these courts and the devil (if he is anywhere) is in the detail", he added.
Hussein, who did not give evidence, claimed he was not the person shown knocking on the door of his father's home and being let in and claimed it was not him who bought a set of knives in a supermarket a few days before the murders.
Comment: Is this a case of spirit possession/ obsession, or a character disturbed individual using the narrative of an agreement with the devil?
Sky News reports: See also: