© John Minchillo/AP



Gen Z Americans - who were born between 1997 and 2012 - will be the last generation with a white majority and will give way to a post-2012 "majority minority" generation Alpha, according to a new study of updated US census data.Projections of the nation's demographic makeup, including age structure and race-ethnic composition, also show that"This [ageing] is not race neutral," the author of the new Brookings Institute study, William Frey, said. "White Americans contributed substantially to older population gains compared to younger and middle-aged populations, which registered white declines."Frey, in his analysis, added: "These patterns have led to a 'racial generation gap,' in which the younger population - more influenced by immigration in recent decades - is far more diverse than older age groups."The net result, the author wrote, is that old-young racial gaps that already exist in much of the country are likely to persist in the near term."This is reflected in a cultural generation gap that underlies many aspects of the nation's social fabric and politics, including views about the recent supreme court decision on affirmative action and state proposals to limit teaching about race and diversity in public schools," Frey concluded."In a sense, we're forming a new kind of mainstream society here, which is going to be very diverse," City University of New York sociologist Richard Alba told the Hill. "But whites are going to be a big part of that."The Brookings study author suggests the changes would be better reflected if the next US census - in 2030 - dropped certain categories and adopted others.Instead of identifying Hispanic, for instance, respondents could check any of several "origin" categories and write in any number of specific racial or ethnic identities.