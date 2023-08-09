At the start of the war in Ukraine, in February 2022, Kiev's Black Sea ports got blocked by warships. But a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 -- and signed by Kiev and Moscow -- has allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies.
The deal resulted in stabilizing global food prices, especially in regions where millions face the possibility of famine and food insecurity. The deal coming to an end threatens to push more people into a food crisis.
But the deal was terminated last month after Russia rejected its extension, citing Western failure to implement the part of the agreement concerning Russia.
The grain initiative, Moscow said, benefited Ukraine while sanctions hindered the export and sale of Russian grain and fertilizers among other clauses.
Comment: Bearing in mind these same Western enforced sanctions wrought havoc on their own farmers and food supply.
Bringing back the much-needed humanitarian deal "depends on Western countries which must keep their promises," said Erdogan.
"I think a solution can be found," Erdogan added, referring to a recent telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Last month, Erdogan announced that Putin will visit Turkey in August, adding that the grain deal will be a priority in the discussions.
During a phone call between the two presidents, Putin affirmed that Russia is prepared to return to the Istanbul agreements as soon as the West fulfills all its obligations toward Russia.
The grain deal facilitated the export of around 33 million tonnes of grain from Ukrainian ports to global markets.
However, international watchdogs have repeatedly warned that the lion's share of the food produced was delivered to the West, leaving poor countries combined receiving less than one-third of exports.
Comment: Some reports state that, in some instances, this was as little as 5% of the total.
In parallel with efforts to reinstate the deal, Putin emphasized that Moscow is working on reliable options for the supply of Russian grain, possibly even on a free-of-charge basis, to countries with urgent food needs.
According to an investigation by the Austrian website eXXpress, nearly half of the wheat and grain sent from Ukraine to the EU ended up feeding the pigs in Spain that produced the renowned and pricey jamon.
Comment: Rather reflective of the state of the West.
The UN itself admitted the disproportionality through its coordinator who maintained that developing and impoverished nations received only 10 percent of corn and 40 percent of wheat, while rich countries obtained 90 percent of corn and 60 percent of wheat.
Feeding the poor of the world ?