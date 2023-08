nearly half of the wheat and grain sent from Ukraine to the EU ended up feeding the pigs in Spain that produced the renowned and pricey jamon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that reviving the grain deal depends on Western countries fulfilling their commitments announced as per the agreement with Russia.At the start of the war in Ukraine, in February 2022, Kiev's Black Sea ports got blocked by warships. But a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 -- and signed by Kiev and Moscow -- has allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies., especially in regions where millions face the possibility of famine and food insecurity. The deal coming to an end threatens to push more people into a food crisis.But the deal was terminated last month after Russia rejected its extension, citing Western failure to implement the part of the agreement concerning Russia.The grain initiative, Moscow said, benefited Ukraine whileamong other clauses.Bringing back the much-needed humanitarian dealLast month, Erdogan announced that Putin will visit Turkey in August, adding that the grain deal will be a priority in the discussions.During a phone call between the two presidents,toward Russia.However, international watchdogs have repeatedly warned thatIn parallel with efforts to reinstate the deal, Putin emphasized thatAccording to an investigation by the Austrian website eXXpress,