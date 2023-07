© AFP



Once the public has learnt a new behaviour, Prof Halpern said: "In principle, you can switch it back on."

acknowledged that not everyone complied with

Covid restrictions.

In early 2021 his team identified that 8 per cent of the population were

"We must ask the question: was it ethical to deploy covert psychological strategies on the British people?"

Britain has been drilled to comply with lockdown under a future pandemic, the chief executive of the 'nudge unit' has said.Speaking on the Lockdown Files podcast, the government adviser ProfIn an interview given before Mr Hancock's testimony, the leading behavioural scientist even suggested that the nation's priorProf Halpern said thatin extreme circumstances.The suggestion that Britain might be primed to accept further social-distancing restrictions is likely to alarm lockdown-sceptics concerned by the collateral damage such measures cause.When the pandemic hit, MrBITsuch as 'hands, face, space' to maximise compliance with Covid rules.In his most wide-ranging interview since March 2020, Prof Halpern explained thatHe said their posters acted as visual prompts so that "when you go into a shop or somewhere else, it re-reminds you, it cues, it acts as a trigger for the behaviour".The professor said that this messaging encouraged mask-wearing, meaning people felt "naked" when they forgot to put one on."Put it this way," he said. "You would feel like, 'Oh my God, I haven't got my mask'. You feel naked, right?"he said.Major disasters "leav[e] this enduring trace on society", he explained. As well as knowing the drill, this "quasi-evolutionary" impact is a strong indicator of future behaviour, he claimed.Faced with another contagious disease, the professorAs a result, the British public - having learnt to work from home - would be more likely, he believed, to accept stay-at-home measures being used to clamp down on local outbreaks., so we've practised the drill and we could redo it," he said., and you said, 'it is really important to do the following thing'."It is much easier to now imagine that that city would then say, 'OK, we better do this, stay at home and wear masks when we're out or whatever."The nudge unit chief"super spreaders".he said.While BIT was not behind the government's controversial 'can you look them in the eyes?' posters, Prof Halpern said: "I can perfectly understand why they were put together in the way they were."Thesefor whom the message was "not emotionally cutting through", he suggested.The Covid behavioural science advice that ministers received from multiple sources has drawn scrutiny. Last year the pandemic response and recovery APPG called for an inquiry into its use.Co-chair Esther McVey MP said:Responding to criticism that some nudge unit adverts were "unnecessarily scary", Prof Halpern saidis "thought genuinely to have saved a lot of lives", he pointed out.He added that behavioural interventions should be debated openly, saying: "It's entirely appropriate for a democratic engagement to be had."