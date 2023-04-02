How 15-minute cities could be coming to UK



The 15-minute city is an urban planning idea in which most daily necessities and services, such as work, shopping, education, healthcare and leisure can be easily reached by a 15-minute walk or bike ride.



The plan behind it is to reduce car dependency, promote healthy and sustainable living and improve the overall quality of life for city dwellers.



Councils in Ipswich, Bristol, Canterbury and Sheffield have all suggested proposals for elements of a 15-minute city, although none have yet actually been implemented in the UK.



Oxford has said it aims to be a fully functioning 15-minute city by 2040.





Most of the councils looking into the idea are Labour run which has often prompted a backlash from right-wing politicians in such areas.



And local residents in some affected areas have complained that such schemes will restrict their movements and are already being brought in by the back door with expanded cycle lanes and new bollards to redirect traffic away from side roads.



The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has vowed in her re-election campaign to implement a 15-minute city scheme.



Some conspiracy theorists believe the idea is actually a dark plan from the world's elite to control society.

