"We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that they if they haven't already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was.



And that may be the phone, for example, that the Ukrainian, the Burisma executive might have used in this allegation that the he talked to Joe Biden in recorded conversations." -Peter Schweizer

"I would just say one other thing, Maria, as it relates to that sort of shakedown phone call with Henry Zhao that we alluded to, Henry Zhao in 2015 had already sent $5 million to the Bidens. He was the head of a Harvest Investment firm. And what's interesting is in the correspondence there, Hunter Biden again talks to Zhao in the context of "this is a deal that's important to my family" involving his father.



Let's also keep in mind, we fixate on the criminal element of this, we also have to focus on the espionage element of this. Henry Zhao paid $5 million to Hunter Biden from an account that was part of a company that he co-owned with the family of the Minister of State Security of China, who's in charge of the entire spy apparatus. And you see that in every deal that Hunter Biden did in China. These individuals that are sending him money have ties to Chinese intelligence."

On Sunday, investigative journalist and Clinton Cash author Peter Schweizer revealed that"We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden's business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president," Schweizer told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world."Now get this -"One of those documents got leaked to me and it had a cell phone number that Hunter Biden was paying for, so I figured this was my chance. I've been trying to get fair comment from Hunter Biden, so I'm gonna call the cell phone!" Solomon told Real America's Voice. "So I called the cell phone, and guess who picked up the phone? Joe Biden!""Joe Biden! Boy was he shocked when he got - when he picked up the phone and found out it was me," Solomon continued, adding "Last week,to claim that Joe Biden's DOJ buried evidence of Hunter Biden's tax crimes - and stopped US Attorney David Weiss from bringing charges against Hunter in two different jurisdictions last year.According to Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO),What's more,Byron York tweets.According to the whistleblowers, one of whom is Gary Shipley - who came forward weeks ago to reveal his identity,but were rebuffed by US Attorney Lesley Wolf, who said there was "no way," as search warrant "would ever get approved."In another piece of evidence presented on last week "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," wrote Hunter via WhatsApp on July 30, 2017. "Tell the director thatHunter then warned that "if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.As Peter Schweizer said on Sunday;Biden has called the bribery allegations a " bunch of malarkey ," and insists "I'm honest."