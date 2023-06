Speaking on the Senate Floor on Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that a Burisma executive cited in the FBI 1023 form alleging a bribery scheme with then-Vice President Joe Biden kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations as an "insurance policy.""These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got in a tight spot. The 1023 also indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden ," Grassley said."Getting a full and complete 1023 is critical for the American people to know and understand the true nature of the document and to hold the Justice Department and the FBI accountable."Remember, Congress has received 1023s in the past and they've been made public. So asking for this 1023 to be turned over to the American people to read is not an unusual thing."Late last week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that two $5 million payments were made to Biden family members."He also said that he paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden. And it was all a bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma."