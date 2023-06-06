"We aren't interested in whether or not the accusations against [then]-Vice President Biden are accurate," Grassley said during an interview last week discussing FBI Director Christopher Wray's refusal to comply with the congressional subpoena issued for the FD-1023 form. That form, dated June 30, 2020, included detailed information from a CHS to the FBI regarding an agreement by now-President Biden to deliver preferred foreign policy positions for a $5 million payment.
After Grassley revealed he had already seen the FD-1023, Fox News' Bill Hemmer queried: "How damning is this document to the sitting U.S. president?"
"I don't know," responded Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He stressed that while "there's accusations" in the FBI report, the congressional oversight committees' concern is whether "the FBI does its job." "That's what we want to know," he continued.
Friday's revelation that the CHS was "highly credible" and had served as a source in multiple prior criminal investigations — including ones run under the Obama-Biden administration — proves Grassley is properly focused on the FBI.
Yes, the CHS's allegations offer more evidence of a Biden family pay-to-play scandal, and unraveling any criminal conduct by the Biden family remains important. But more significant to the future of our country is uncovering government actors responsible for violating the rule of law: America can survive select injustices, but it cannot withstand a corrupt bureaucracy that obstructs justice and interferes in elections.
Yet that is precisely what occurred, according to the whistleblower. He claimed that "in August 2020, FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten opened an assessment which was used by a FBI Headquarters' team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease." The whistleblower further alleged that the FBI HQ team that handled the Auten assessment, after concluding the reporting was disinformation, placed the information in a restricted access sub-file that only the particular agents who uncovered the CHS's information could access.
Now knowing the CHS behind the FD-1023 was not just "trusted," as Grassley had previously indicated, but "highly credible," and relied upon in multiple criminal cases dating back to the last time Biden worked for the executive branch, makes the whistleblower's accusations even more damning because those additional facts mean the agents had reason to believe the buried accusations were true.
Not only does this evidence suggest FBI headquarters obstructed justice, but the date of the CHS's report indicates those responsible for misbranding the intel as disinformation sought to interfere in the 2020 election.
As Grassley's colleague in the House, James Comer, revealed, the CHS report was dated June 30, 2020, and while the allegations against candidate Biden came from a "highly credible" CHS, the FBI closed them. According to the whistleblower, FBI headquarters closed out the source even though some of the allegations had already been verified and other details could have been verified.
In contrast, when the bureau received a vague tip from an Australian diplomat of unknown veracity that a low-level Trump volunteer had claimed the Russians possessed dirt on Hillary Clinton, within days FBI headquarters opened an investigation into the Trump campaign.
John Durham's special counsel report recently lay bare the impropriety of the FBI's targeting of the Trump campaign based on unverified gossip from an unvetted source. Grassley is now highlighting the converse: the FBI's improper branding of evidence from a "highly credible" CHS as disinformation to protect the Democrat candidate for president.
This evidence of continuing political bias at the FBI is Grassley's primary concern, prompting him to call for a "change in the culture." That change will be a long time coming, however, given that Wray resisted the subpoena and appears poised to fight Grassley and congressional oversight committees every step of the way.
