© Nadzeya Haroshka / Getty Images

They call for action "akin to election and COVID-19 mitigations and rules"Some 250 woke Hollywood celebrities from movies, TV and music have signed their names to an open letter urging big tech companies to crack down on anyone who doesn't fall into line with the trans agenda, including advocating life changing gender surgeries on children.The letter was sent to the CEOs of Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and was signed by hundreds of famous names including Amy Schumer, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judd Apatow, Patrick Stewart and many more.The letter further decrees "Your policies and corresponding enforcement are inadequate when it comes to mitigating harmful and dangerous anti-LGBTQ content. You must urgently take action to protect trans and LGBTQ users on your platforms (including protecting us from over-enforcement and censorship)."The letter then demands to know what the tech companies are going to do to address "The letter states that "Specific mitigations on such disinformation must be developed (for instance akin to election and COVID-19 mitigations and rules)."Recall that the "mitigations" employed by big tech against people who expressed opinions on the 2020 election and COVID-19 that were in any way divergent to the establishment narrative were to censor and altogether remove them from the platforms.This included merely suggesting that the COVID lab leak theory, which is now the accepted probable reality of what happened by several government agencies and scientists, warranted an investigation.Those figures dovetail with another poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group in partnership with Convention of States Action that found 62 percent want companies to remain neutral during Pride month, and that 41 percent say they have taken part in boycotting a company for taking woke public stances.