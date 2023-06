Dr. Debra Soh is a sex neuroscientist, the host of The Dr. Debra Soh Podcast, and the author of The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths About Sex and Identity in Our Society.

On Thursday, Stacie-Marie Laughton, a former New Hampshire state representative and the nation's first transgender -identifying lawmaker, was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography. Laughton has faced prior charges for stalking, credit card fraud, and making a bomb threat.. A woman who worked at the daycare and who has been romantically linked to Laughton allegedly took photos of the children during diaper changes, sending them to Laughton over the course of 2,500 alleged text messages.Although mainstream messaging promotes the idea that transgender women are at an inordinately high risk of being sexually victimized,. This is not to say that most trans people are predatory and abusive, but to claim that these incidents never occur, or are statistically unremarkable, is simply untrue.I can't speak to the specifics of this case, but for trans women, there are generally two reasons why they choose to transition. They are either sexually attracted to men and want to attract masculine partners,From a scientific standpoint,It isn't uncommon for male sexual offenders to enlist the help of a female partner when grooming victims or committing an offense, because women are more readily trusted in the presence of children. Frankly speaking, a potential motivator for transition in men is easier access to children. In my opinion,