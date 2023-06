© REUTERS/Rebecca Cook



An audio recording has emerged of former President Donald Trump apparently discussing classified material in July 2021 related to a potential military strike against Iran "Well, with Milley — let me see that. I'll show you an example," Trump's distinctive voice is heard saying on the recording."This was him. This was the Defense Department and him, we looked at some, this was him. This wasn't done by me, this was him ... all sorts of stuff ... pages long."A redacted transcript of the recording was included in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment against Trump and is presented as a key piece of evidence in the government's case against the former president over accusations that he willfully retained national defense information after leaving office.Smith noted in the indictment that "none" of the parties involved in the conversation — a writer, a publisher, and two members of his staff — "possessed a security clearance."In the two-minute audio recording, Trump and a staffer — reportedly his communications aide Margo Martin — also joke about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email scandal, which Smith did not transcribe in the indictment."Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails," Trump's staffer says."No, she'd send it to Anthony Weiner," Trump responds, referring to the former Democratic congressman whose laptop was found by the FBI to have thousands of emails from Clinton on it.After joking about Weiner and Clinton, Trump goes back to discussing the purported Iran attack plan."See, as president I could have declassified it," Trump says. "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret.""Now we have a problem," his staffer responds."Isn't that interesting," Trump says."It's so cool," he adds, before asking someone to "bring some Cokes in, please" as the audio ends.The 37-count indictment against Trump includes 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, one count of scheming to conceal a document or record and one count of making false statements.Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all counts.