While appearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Special Counsel John Durham testified that in 2016 the CIA was given intel indicating that Hillary Clinton gave the green light to a plan to link former President Donald Trump with the Kremlin,"The FBI was too willing to accept and use politically funded and uncorroborated opposition research, such as the Steele dossier," Durham explained.During the hearing, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked Durham to detail to the committee what went down when he showed the "referral memo" to "one of those agents, specifically Supervisory Special Agent Number 1?"Durham said agent Joe Pientka "immediately became emotional, got up and left the room with his lawyer, spent some time in the hallway, and came back.""He was ticked off, wasn't he? He was ticked off because this is something he should have had as an agent on the case - important information that the director of the FBI kept from the people doing the investigation," Jordan said.