Fusion GPS, a contractor that worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, reportedly withheld over 1,500 documents from Special Counsel John Durham. These documents were sought during Durham's investigation into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.According to the initial report, Durham did not take legal action to acquire the documents.On Friday, Paul Sperry, a senior reporter for Real Clear Investigations, broke the news on Twitter, stating, "BREAKING: Hillary Clinton campaign contractor Fusion GPS held back more than 1,500 DOCUMENTS sought by Special Counsel Durham, claiming attorney-client privilege, and Durham didn't sue for the evidence."The news raises concerns about the extent of the Clinton campaign's involvement in the Russia probe and their efforts to withhold potentially incriminating information.Interestingly, despite the refusal of Fusion GPS to cooperate,It is noteworthy to mention thatIn a separate tweet, Sperry reported that ex-CIA analyst Nellie Ohr was responsible for creating a list of Trump associates that were targeted for investigation. The list, which was given to Clinton lawyers Michael Sussmann and Rodney Joffe, included notable figures such as Paul Manafort, Carter Page, and Roger Stone, along with their families.Further adding to the controversy,He suggested that their lack of aggression in pursuing FBI and DOJ officials who targeted Trump, while focusing on Democratic activists, might be explained by their own political leanings.On May 15, the long-awaited report from Special Counsel John Durham on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, also known aswas released. Durham had concluded thatat the onset of the investigation. The report further stated that there was no evidence in FBI records that any Trump campaign official had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials during the campaign.It also confirmed that the FBI had failed to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser, and could not corroborate any allegations from the Steele dossier.Following the release, Rep. Jim Jordan requested testimony from Durham.The withholding of documents by Fusion GPS, the targeting of Trump associates, and the potential bias within Durham's team all point toWhether these recent developments will lead to a reevaluation of the FBI's Russia probe remains to be seen.