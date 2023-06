Unfortunately, the country has no choice but to sit as idle spectators in the Justice Department's reckless game to put the 45th president in prison.It all started with a self-important official at the National Archives and Records Administration. Or at least that's the official story.In May 2021, William Bosanko, NARA's chief executive officer, noticed two presidential documents were missing from the Trump Administration: the letter Barack Obama wrote to Donald Trump and correspondence between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.When pressed by U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to disclose the list that allegedly violated the Presidential Records Act, a civil statute, Bosanko's mind went blank.The eagle-eyed Bosanko said he "knew that there was a problem within the first 24 hours" after receiving the boxes. Some of the files, Bosanko claimed, contained classified documents.Bosanko insisted it was "readily apparent" the boxes included verboten papers. He also told committee members he did not know who packed the boxes at the White House prior to Trump's departure and admitted that assembling presidential materials after one term in office is "usually a hurry-up" job.Garland, of course, wasted no time. The FBI opened an investigation into the unlawful possession of classified documents on March 30, 2022. In response to a subpoena, Trump's team continued to search for files with "classified markings" per the order.According to court filings, Trump delayed his plans to settle in New Jersey for the summer to greet Bratt and his group. "Whatever you need, just let us know," Trump told them. His legal team then turned over an additional 38 records with classified markings to Bratt.Of that, only 102 documents contained "classified markings" — that is, if one is inclined to believe anything out of the Justice Department.For months, Bratt fought the appointment of a special master while refusing to allow Trump and his lawyers to view the alleged documents in question. Judge Aileen Cannon, the Florida district court judge now handling the case, appointed a special master in September citing misconduct in the investigation's early stage.Her order, unfortunately, was reversed on appeal in December — a big win for the regime.But the journey to indictment also involved much legal gamesmanship by both Garland and Smith. Nearly the entire investigation was conducted in the Trump-hating cauldron of Washington, D.C., not in southern Florida, the scene of the alleged crimes. Why?In one of her final acts before stepping down as chief judge of the D.C. District Court in March, Beryl Howell, who also oversaw the Robert Mueller investigation into imaginary Trump-Russia election collusion, took the unusual step of piercing attorney-client privilege between Trump and his lawyer, Evan Corcoran, at Smith's request Concluding that evidence existed to justify the rare "crime fraud" exception, Howell forced Corcoran to produce his records and testify before the D.C. grand jury. That move, according to the New York Times, "gave prosecutors a road map to building their case."Would Judge Cannon, or any judge on the district court in southern Florida, or any judge outside a deep blue cesspool like Washington, had done the same? Highly doubtful.Smith asked — and was granted — a protective order that will require Trump to have a legal chaperone to view "sensitive" non-classified discovery materials. If Trump takes notes on the evidence, "such notes shall be stored securely by Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel's staff in the same manner as the Discovery Materials," the motion reads.And that motion doesn't address the handling of alleged national defense information; one can only imagine what Smith's next decree will involve.Of course, Smith and his vultures won't abide by their own rules. A steady stream of leaks has fueled the Justice Department's public framing of the charges. Judge Cannon, to her immense credit, scolded Bratt during a court hearing last year for government disclosures to the news media. "I see the same things in the press that other people do. It's bad. People are talking," Bratt told Cannon while insisting the leaks were not from his end.But no one should believe Bratt. Or Merrick Garland, Or Jack Smith. Unfortunately, the country has no choice but to sit as idle spectators in the Justice Department's reckless game to put Donald Trump in prison.