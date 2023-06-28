© YouTube / First Liberty Live



A biology professor at a Texas community college has claimed he was fired for "religious preaching" after he taught a lesson about how sex is determined by X and Y chromosomes.The First Liberty Institute, a Texas-based nonprofit Christian conservative law firm, last week sent a letter to the school on behalf of the veteran educator demanding his reinstatement.Varkey, an adjunct professor, has taught human anatomy and physiology to more than 1,500 students since 2003, according to First Liberty.The X and Y chromosomes — also known as the sex chromosomes — determine the biological sex of an individual. Females inherit an X chromosome while males inherit a Y chromosome.The college's letter also allegedly stated that Varkey's teaching "pushed beyond the bounds of academic freedom with [his] personal opinions that were offensive to many individuals in the classroom."Varkey was described as "a devout Christian" who volunteers as an associate pastor at his church and hosts a Bible-teaching radio ministry."Like millions of religious Americans, Dr. Varkey has a sincerely held belief that God created humankind male and female," First Liberty said "His faith teaches that one's sex is ordained by God, that one should love and care for the body that God gave him or her, and that one should not attempt to erase or alter his or her sex, whether through drugs or surgical means."In its letter, the law firm accused St. Philip's College of violating multiple laws that protect Americans from being punished for holding or expressing their religious beliefs."Dr. Varkey is confident this matter can be resolved without resort to legal action. He asks that St. Philip's College reinstate him to his prior position as Adjunct Professor so that he can resume teaching students this fall, and that other professors and employees of the Alamo Colleges District be spared from experiencing similar discrimination," the letter states.It added: "Dr. Varkey is the latest example of an everyday American who lost his job to a toxic cancel culture that is infecting employers across the country."The Post has reached out to St. Philip's College for comment.