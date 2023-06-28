© YouTube

Earlier in June, Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch opened an email the Caller sent asking for specifics about Blake and Heinerscheid but did not reply. The Caller specifically asked whether the two were still on leave, whether they were on paid leave or unpaid leave and whether they would be returning to work if they hadn't yet. The company was given multiple days to respond to the deadline.



Bud Light has faced heavy criticism and lost its spot as America's top-selling beer in early June due to a boycott that began after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney showed off a personalized beer can featuring the influencer's face.



-Daily Caller

Anheuser-Busch has fired two marketing executives who were placed on leave after destroying the Bud Light brand with an advertising campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.They already shifted all their direct reports to new people and the head of marketing," they said.For the week ending June 3,Betting on a new ad campaign to stop the bleeding is a gamble. Dave Williams, vice president of consumer insights and analytics at Bump Williams, told USA Today this week that Bud Light faces further declines and Modelo will continue to take market share nationwide.Bud Light has an uphill battle to regain its customer base after abandoning them for a clownish trans-TikTok star. The damage seems irreversible as many beer drinkers have realized the light beer is 'piss water masquerading as beer.'