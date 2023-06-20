"The propaganda dimension is crucial to our understanding of what went down. Some people like to say this is a result of a number of 'blunders' by the health authorities and the government. 'Blunders.' No, these are not 'blunders.' When everything they recommend is deleterious and destructive of people's health . . . . When they suppress the truth about life saving remedies in furtherance of this so-called 'vaccination program,' and when the so-called 'vaccines' have abysmal records for safety and effectiveness and those records are all hidden, we cannot reasonably conclude this is all the result of 'blunders.' I have called the period from 2020 through the present a 'Propaganda Masterpiece.' . . . . Covid and every aspect of that whole crisis was engineered with extreme brilliance and sophistication of a propaganda operation. This was followed by the George Floyd moment. This served a number of purposes quite in line with the Covid crisis, which is to shut down society, cripple the economy and destroy the middle class. . . . Also, another important aspect of this whole propaganda epic has been to divide the American people. . . . No matter what side of the struggle we are on, what matters is the struggle took place at all. It is deeply divisive. . . .
Dr, Miller goes on to say,
"I know a lot about propaganda, and this is unprecedented in the history of mass persuasion. There has never been anything like this because this is global. This has never happened before. We had Stalin's crimes. . . .We had Hitler's aggression and the Holocaust. We had 911 and the 'War on Terror.' None of those actually begin to compare to what we have now because what we have now is planetary. It's worldwide."Dr. Miller does not call the CV19 bioweapon/vax a genocide. He says it is really a global democide. Meaning everyone and anyone is being murdered with the CV19 bioweapon/vax. Dr. Miller says,
"My Substack is called 'Died Suddenly.' I started it in February of 2022 when I noticed many, many people were dying suddenly for no given reason. In the history of obituaries, certainly in the United States, that is unprecedented. Obituaries always tell you why somebody died. Even if the person is very, very old, you have a cause of death. Now, all kinds of people are dropping dead for no reason and often very young. . . . We do a weekly overview with as many pictures of these people as possible. This is the point. There are many statistical claims of the numbers of people who are dying. . . . But as Stalin said, 'One death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic.' This is brutal, cynical wisdom, and he was absolutely right. If you read 1 million people starved in Ukraine, you say that's too bad. If you look at page after page after page of people's faces and names with the names of their survivors, it's not so easy to shrug off."During the so-called "Covid Pandemic" (October 2020), Dr. Miller was teaching a propaganda class at NYU, and one of the subjects covered was the science around wearing masks that show they were ineffective for stopping Covid. We now know wearing masks was more propaganda than any sort of protection from the CV19 infection. More than 2 dozen professors wanted Professor Miller fired for going against the official narrative or propaganda. According to Dr. Miller, they said all sorts of things that are not true. Dr. Miller says, "They made me out to be a monster." Dr. Miller sued, and so far, the suit has been dismissed by two New York courts. In the last dismissal, the court ruled the lies told about Dr. Miller are simply an opinion. Dr. Miller is appealing and says,
"From now on, the have nots, the dissidents who have good reason and solid ground for suing for liable and those who defame us won't be able to do it anymore because anything that is said about us . . .can be defended on the grounds that it is just an opinion, and opinion is protected by the First Amendment. This second decision is catastrophic for free speech. The people who have the power and the money will still sue for libel, and they will sue people like us. They will sue people who contradict prevailing narratives."USAWatchdog.com will be following this important appeal.
There is much more in the 1-hour and 7-minute interview.
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with NYU Professor and propaganda expert Dr. Mark Crispin Miller for 6.10.23.
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)