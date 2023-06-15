Landslides and flash floods, triggered by heavy rain that lashed the state since June 13 evening, have been reported in different locations in South West Khasi Hills district.In one incident, a school - Khlur Rit Government LP School and a house, belonging to one Jopcy Wanniang, at Mawpun village were damaged in a landslide that occurred in the wee hours of June 14 around 1.30 am.Fortunately, no casualty was reported.It was informed that this was the second time that the school was affected by natural calamities. In 2019, parts of this school were destroyed in a landslide.School authorities have informed the office of the BDO, BADO and their local MLA Pius Marwein, but till the filing of this report, no one has visited the affected area.In another incident, a house, belonging to one Bala Ryntathiang, located at Mawpud village was buried in a landslide. Fortunately, the members of the family managed to narrowly escape the disaster.In another incident, a subway located at Kensohsan village, on the way to Nongjri, was washed away by a flash flood, bringing traffic to a halt.