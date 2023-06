"Based on what we're hearing already from many of these CEOs and based on what we're experiencing daily in retailers across the nation... I do foresee us to have a much higher loss in 2023," Johnston said.

Like many other retailers, Home Depot has been forced to lock high-value items behind cages to counter rampant theft as Democrat officials in major cities fail to enforce law and order, which has only emboldened criminals.Home Depot CEO Ted Decker spoke with CNBC's Becky Quick about retail theft and other inventory loss -- known as "shrink" -- ravaging the home improvement stores nationwide.Many of these thefts occur in Democrat-controlled metro areas where progressive city leaderships have relaxed theft rules, which has only backfired and sparked a shoplifting epidemic.Quick asks the CEO if there's going to be a point if stores will have to close because of out-of-control theft. Decker said,"A certain number of retailers had to shut down stores in a number of tough cities, but we're fortunate we have not." He added,Quick noted that two Home Depot employees were recently killed over trying to stop thieves. She asked the CEO,Decker said,Shrink is a $100 billion problem for US retailers. It's becoming such a problem that execs that mentioned "shrink" on recent earnings calls surged to the highest level ever in data compiled by Bloomberg from 2013.Weeks ago, David Johnston, vice president of asset protection and retail operations for the National Retail Federation, told FOX Business that retailers are expected to lose $100 billion this year due to theft.As a result, retailers are shutting down stores in certain Democrat-controlled cities as these areas are being transformed into crime-ridden hellholes due to failed policies.