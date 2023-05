© WAM



The UAE revealed on 31 May that it withdrew its forces from the US-led 'Combined Maritime Forces' two months ago after evaluating its security agreements.the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement carried by state-run news agency WAM.The Combined Maritime Forces is a 34-nation task forceAbu Dhabi also denied a Tuesday report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that claimed the country was "frustrated" over Washington's weak response to the recent seizure of oil tankers by the Iranian navy, calling the reporting a "mischaracterization" of talks with US officials."Gulf officials say the US has failed to do enough to deter attacks in recent years from Iranian proxies, undermining their faith in Washington's commitment to the region," the WSJ report claims.because it could have given the impression its waters were unsafe to navigate, the officials said."Despite Abu Dhabi's denials of the WSJ report, the UAE has been pushing back against US diktats over the past year after Washington failed to come to the Gulf nation's aid following Yemeni missiles and drones hit the Emirati capital, killing three people.UAE officials were also shocked during a meeting with the military attaché at the US embassy after the second Yemeni strike within days when instead of offering military assistance, the US official handed his Emirati counterparts a bill for refueling their jets."We certainly took it very, very seriously and felt that we responded in a way that we thought was responsive to our friends in need. Sheikh Mohammed did not feel that way," State Department councilor Derek Chollet told Axios earlier this month.