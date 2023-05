© AP



attracted to certain forms of political and social activism which they can use as a vehicle to satisfy their own ego-focused needs

© AP



Social justice is often used as a guise for these activists to behave unhinged

© Cheney Orr



these individuals could hijack the cause

© AP



Left-wing extremism is linked to toxic, psychopathic tendencies and narcissism, according to a new study published to the peer-reviewed journal Current Psychology.the authors wrote.As result of the new data, study authors Ann Krispenz and Alex Bertrams have coined a new term for such psychological behavior:"In particular,The study on left-wing authoritarianism also showed that, the research noted.the authors said.Beyond using any means necessary, people of privileged backgrounds who are aligned with LWA often use their narcissism to make activism solely about themselves instead of achieving social equality for struggling groups.the authors added.