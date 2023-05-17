© Getty Images / Sean Gallup



Germany's chancellor has acknowledged the viewpoint that Western powers don't apply their principles equally.India, Vietnam and other countries that have balked at condemning Russia over its conflict with Ukraine largely agree with the principles behind the Western-based "international order," but they aren't convinced that those tenets are being applied fairly to Moscow, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has admitted.Scholz claimed that perceptions of Western geopolitical hypocrisy aren't always justified. "But we must address them if we want to encourage powers in Asia, Africa and the Americas to join us in building and defending a stable global order." He suggested that offering developing nations a bigger voice in international affairs would help earn their cooperation. For instance, he has supported giving African nations permanent representation on the UN Security Council and making the African Union a permanent G20 member.For instance, Washington only advocates the principles of self-determination and respect for territorial integrity when they fit its interests, Russian diplomats have argued.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out in March that Washington had ignored Moscow's security concerns in neighboring Ukraine after justifying America's faraway military interventions in such countries as Syria, Libya, and Serbia by claiming that its national interests were threatened.