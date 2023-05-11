The West has not given up on steamrolling Serbia into imposing sanctions on Russia, the country's president, Aleksandar Vucic, has revealed. However, he said Belgrade has so far been able to resist the pressure.Speaking to Serbia's Happy TV channel on Monday, Vucic said thatThe Serbian head of state acknowledged that, and urged Belgrade to shut down Russian "disinformation" outlets, including RT Balkans.The US State Department also called for a ban on the media outlet, which began broadcasting in November 2022.Speaking in mid-March, Presidenton Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. He made it clear that this could be changed only in "circumstances when there is no way out."His remark came in response to calls made earlier that month by the country's Economy Minister Rade Basta on social media.Serbia has resisted pressure from the EU and the US to sanction Russia, citing, among other things, the apparent discrepancy between Western demands that Belgrade recognize the independence of the breakaway province of Kosovo and their simultaneous insistence on Ukraine's territorial integrity.