Polish Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski has lamented the fact that there is still a "threat" that relations between Russia and EU countries could return to the way they were before the current rift. He blasted opposition parties in Poland, as well as "half of Europe," for harboring hopes of improving ties with Moscow.Speaking to the Kurier Lubelski news outlet, Glinski was asked if he believed that Warsaw was "in danger" of returning to "naive" politics when, for example, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was invited to meet with Polish ambassadors in Warsaw in 2010 in an effort to improve bilateral relations."Unfortunately, the threat of a return to these relationships still exists," he replied."We treat Berlin and Moscow in a different-civilization way," Przydacz told the outlet, noting that once there is "success" in squeezing cash out of Germany, the next step would be to "launch such a discussion with the other oppressor.", while Jana Puglierin, the head of the Berlin office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, suggested that the right-wing PiS party is prioritizing electoral success rather than focusing on establishing constructive relationships.