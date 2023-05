© Aaron McCoy / Getty Images

By Dr. Radhika Desai, a professor at the Department of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada and director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group. She also writes on current affairs for Valdai Club, CGTN, Counterpunch and other outlets and is the author of Geopolitical Economy: After US Hegemony, Globalization and Empire and Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy

De-dollarization is increasingly making headlines and you don't have to look too hard to find examples.New sources of non-dollar finance are emerging. There are new bilateral agreements to trade and lend in currencies other than the US dollar.However, many analysts continue to write as if the dollar's dominance remains intact . Of course, these arguments are based on all sorts of false assumptions . For instance, they claim the dollar will continue dominating until another country's currency replaces it or that this will only happen if other countries pursue forms of internationalization that mimic that of the US dollar today.In a sense, the discussion is a little like that depicted in The Big Short, a film about a small band of bankers who bet against the housing market and the securities resting on it in the 2000s. Having made their bets, they waited for the market to collapse. It did. However, for a time, while mortgage defaults increased, the securities they are based on continued to rise in value. Prices were buoyed by investors primed by Alan Greenspan's famous claim that there could not possibly be a housing market bubble. Nor were the securities downgraded. The rating agencies had not only given high scores to investment rubbish, they had come to believe their own lies. Only when the losses piled up and actually began to filter through the system in the form of payment shortfalls was the truth acknowledged.De-dollarization also has its equivalent of the losses and payment shortfalls. CThey cite the process of checking whether a supply chain involved "forced labor from Xinjiang" as an example, stating that such due diligence is critical for attracting US investment.The piece adds that earlier, "the due diligence groups felt they had ample space to operate and that authorities understood their importance," but now Beijing has stepped up scrutiny of these scrutineers on grounds of national security. They lament that "spy companies were the gatekeepers for money," but now, "[t]hat sense of a mutually beneficial relationship is gone."Since 1971 the US currency's global role has rested on the claim that the dollar-denominated financial system was the world's most sophisticated, with the broadest and deepest pools of capital from which the rest of the world's investors could drink their fill. Certainly, the expansion of financial activity, also known as financialization, has been critical. By increasing financial demand for the dollar, it counteracted the Triffin Dilemma caused by the US deficits that provided the world with liquidity, meaning that the larger the US deficits, the greater the downward pressure on the dollar.The most fundamental of these mounting contradictions is the bind into which the rise of inflation puts the wizards at the Federal Reserve.If the US financial system is losing its charm even for speculators, the very financialization over which it presides and on which the US dollar system rests has, over the last several decades, strangulated the alternative source of gain, the US productive economy. For decades, it was deprived of the long-term, patient investment that alone can make it dynamic. Today, therefore, neither the financial system nor the US productive economy will keep dollars flowing into the US dollar system. The former, which once yielded profits - via interest or speculation - by skimming off production incomes kept capital flowing into the US dollar system based on a reasonable expectation of gain. That situation has been eroded.So,. China may have tolerated a certain amount of espionage from Western financial investors when they constituted a major source of investment in China's productive economy and US-China relations were miles better. Today, not only must it be more vigilant on national security grounds, with the US waging an ever-expanding hybrid war against China, its productive economy is winning the favor of the very capital that is fast falling out of love with the US financial system. China has no incentive to tolerate US "sleuthing."