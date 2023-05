© Getty Images



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky will leave her post next month, citing in a Friday resignation letter the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career," Walensky, 54, wrote to President Biden, informing him that her last day will be June 30.She added that she had "mixed feelings" about the move but noted that the end of pandemic-era emergency declarations was an appropriate moment to step down.The president has yet to announce an interim director to replace the ex-Harvard Medical School infectious diseases specialist, who had no experience running a government health agency when she took office.Walensky's predecessor, former CDC Director Robert Redfield, had claimed months before she assumed the role that it was safe for students to return to in-person instruction."I think it's really important to get our schools open," he told ABC's "Good Morning America" in July 2020.The agency in the same year also removed mask mandates only to reintroduce them months later.Last August, Walensky took responsibility for several "mistakes" during her tenure.Both the US and the World Health Organization no longer designate the COVID-19 pandemic as an emergency.US deaths due to the virus have declined to their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said of Walensky in a statement: "Her creativity, skill and expertise, and pure grit were essential to our effective response and a historic recovery that made life better for Americans across the country."