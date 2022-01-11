Dr. Rochelle Walensky CDC
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appeared unable to say just how many of the over 836,000 Americans whose deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic might have died "with COVID" rather than "from COVID."

Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Walensky about that during her appearance on "Fox News Sunday," and her response was simply that the data was still coming in, particularly with regard to the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant.


"Do you know how many of the 836,000 deaths in the U.S. linked to COVID are from COVID or how many are with COVID but they had other comorbidities? Do you have that breakdown?" Baier asked.

"Yes, of course with Omicron we're following that very carefully," Walensky replied, but gave no indication that those numbers were available for the totals prior to the recent Omicron-driven surge in infections. "Our death registry, of course, takes a few weeks to — and is a — takes a few weeks to collect, and of course, Omicron has just been with us for a few weeks, but those data will be forthcoming."

Dr. David Samadi said that making that differentiation and looking at those numbers would be an important step in determining the true impact of the pandemic. "The CDC will begin to provide data on how many of the 836,000 deaths in the U.S. linked to Covid are FROM Covid and how many are WITH Covid. I've been encouraging this from day one as it would have changed the entire perspective on the response. Glad it's finally happening," he said.

Just over a week ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that officials might be over-counting the number of COVID cases — particularly with regard to pediatric cases — in hospitals.


Fauci explained that because every child who was taken to the hospital received a test for COVID-19, even those who were asymptomatic but tested positive were listed as a COVID-19 case.

"If you look at the children who are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with COVID as opposed to because of COVID," Fauci said. "And what we mean by that — if a child goes in the hospital, they automatically get tested for COVID. And they get counted as a COVID-hospitalized individual. When in fact, they may go in for a broken leg or appendicitis or something like that. So it's over-counting the number of children who are, quote, 'hospitalized with COVID,' as opposed to because of COVID."