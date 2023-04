© Lynne Sladky AP



The State Board of Education on Wednesday voted to bar Florida middle school and high school teachers from "intentionally" teaching students about sexual orientation or gender identity, unless the lessons are part of a reproductive health course or are "expressly required" by the state's academic standards.Teachers who do otherwise could be suspended or their teaching license could be revoked.Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, the head of the Florida Department of Education, said the rule is meant to "provide clarity" to teachers about what they can and cannot teach on those topics.It would also go beyond what Republican legislative leaders have proposed during the 2023 legislative session, which would extend classroom restrictions on those topics through eighth grade.Shortly after the law went into effect, the State Board of Education invoked it to crack down on school policies that impact LGBTQ issues , including bathroom use and protections for students who confide personal information to school employees about their sexual orientation and gender identity. In other instances, school districts have rolled back other policies because of the law. Pasco County schools, for example, cited the law when it banned "safe space" stickers that show support for LGBTQ students Critics, however, worry the rule will further confuse teachers and that its broad language will leave many high school lessons up for interpretation.The Florida Department of Education is revising the state's civics academic standards and textbooks, which would need to be followed by teachers in order to comply with sexual orientation and gender identity instruction requirements.When the rule was first proposed a month ago, DeSantis' office signaled support for the crackdown."There is no reason for instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to be part of K-12 public education. Full stop, " DeSantis' press secretary Bryan Griffin said at the time.The rule would go into effect in 34 days at the earliest, giving schools and teachers some time to prepare for the changes.