© Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Florida pride festival featured a drag queen question and answer event in the "teen's zone" and a story hour in the "kids' zone," the Daily Caller reported.The festival, which was hosted by Hollywood, Florida, and Broward County, Florida, also included a "banned book nook" in the "kids' zone.", a group working to embed gender theory in schools.The group also "works on policy advocacy initiatives with schools, school districts and government agencies."Called "Welcome Home, my Hollywood Pride," the event also featured screenings of "Legacy Couples Project," a documentary about 14 queer couples. "Caoba," a film about safe spaces for homosexual men of color, was also screened during the festival.