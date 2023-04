© John Broadley

They're calling it 'revenge travel': the desire to make up for the touring opportunities we all lost when we were locked down in our pandemical homes. As a keen professional traveller, I confess I've got a fearsome case of this bug: I've spent the past 20 months going just about anywhere I can, playing catch up.Here's a brief list of the cities I have visited since mid-2021: Tbilisi, Seville, Munich, New Orleans, Lisbon, Reykjavik, Bangkok, Yerevan, Rome, Istanbul, Athens, Da Nang, Nashville, Los Angeles, Florence, Phnom Penh, Tucson. I could add a dozen more, but you get the gist. I've missed a terrific number of domestic social engagements; but I have recently seen quite a lot of the world and, more pertinently, seen how the urban world is coping post-pandemic.Conclusion?In East Asia the lingering lesions are psychological: they are all still wearing masks. In Europe, normal unmasked street life has returned, but shuttered shops, gyms and restaurants show a throb of economic pain persists. Some business districts - e.g. the City of London, in my home town - are taking a worrying time to recover that rush-hour vivacity. It may never be what it was.American cities have complex problems nationwide, and each has its own braided mix of post-pandemic difficulties, but I will take three towns to symptomise the major issues. Not least because I have personally visited these three cities post-Covid.Let's start with New Orleans. I've been visiting for 20 years, and I adore most of it, from the touristy oyster bars of the French Quarter to the debonair splash of sherry served in your turtle soup in the Garden District. I love the stately trees in the sunburned boulevards, I love the mighty sweep of the indifferent Mississippi, I love the way you can see street names and realise Basin Street is actually a place, not just a famous jazz tune recorded by Nawlins-born Louis Armstrong.Crime is hardly new to NOLA. It is a fiercely unequal city with a troubled history (the Big Easy was the slaving capital of the world for several decades, though the guide books tend to gloss over this).My second example city is Los Angeles. Here I cannot confess any personal love, though I do like aspects of it, from the golden canyons to the Getty Museum. I also like the fact that it is full of uniquely interesting, ambitious people. If you want to meet a Russian basketball star turned Oscar-nommed screenwriter with a big interest in quantum computing, LA is your place.Unfortunately, in LA these days you are far more likely to encounter an ex-US Marine with facial sores shouting lunatic threats at pigeons as he emerges from his half-burned tent, seeking out fentanyl. Because LA - like so many cities on the sunny West Coast (and increasingly elsewhere in the USA) - has an almighty homeless problem, stemming partly but not entirely from drug abuse (high rents, punitive eviction laws, absent welfare nets and complex pull factors are also at play).Such is the extent of the homeless/drug problem here, and across the USA, that it is direfully impacting US life expectancy, which is in astonishing free fall. Life expectancy in America is now 76.4 years. For comparison, in the UK it is 80.9 years, in Canada it is 81.7, and in Spain it is 82.3.My last example city is quite different. Denver, Colorado. It's partly different because my visit last autumn was my first ever. And my initial impressions were good. Denver gleams. It is clearly prosperous (Colorado is one of the richer states in the Union.) At its best, and on your first approach, it feels like an orderly, modern, maybe Austrian city, handsomely enlarged, ringed by desert, forest and mountains. It even has a well-preserved Victorian quarter: sunny and walkable, full of craft breweries and Beat-era whisky bars.However, after a few hours of flaneuring this attractive city, a friend murmured to me: 'Where is everyone?' Answer came there none, because everyone is not in Denver.Some Denverites may drive into town, and the office, one or two days a week. Or they come in for a dinner. Some will not even do that. I know this, because I asked them. They lament the state of the city, but they love their big cars and their big houses, and the local mall is so convenient and, you know, it's just so much hassle going into the old place. Maybe next week?If all this sounds pessimistic, that's because it is. It's not like I have cherry-picked the unluckiest cities in the States. I could have looked at Portland, Chicago, Philadelphia. I could have selected San Francisco, whose problems are so bad that the New York Times actually gave up attacking 'dystopian Britain' for a morning, and instead put the boot in to once-beloved Frisco.But then I could also have looked at New York City, which boasts at least two troubling indicators: its population is falling (perhaps 300,000 quit the city during Covid, and they are apparently not coming back), and the rich are likewise exiting. Even the Big Apple has maggots munching away in its core.Can urban America turn this around? It is impossible to say. Of all the nations in the world, America specialises in the comeback, and revivalism. America often sees itself as Rocky Balboa: training on the steps of the Museum of Art in Philadelphia, ready to return to glory. The trouble is, if a modern-day Rocky Balboa trained on the steps of the Museum of Art in Philadelphia, he'd quite likely step on a syringe and die of blood poisoning. Sean Thomas is a bestselling author. He tweets from @thomasknox.