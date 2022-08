The iconic Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon are returning home to England after two decades in the United States because he doesn't want to "die in America." The couple cite "crazy" gun violence, high taxes and political strife keeping Americans divided as reasons for leaving their Beverly Hills home to a large estate in Buckinghamshire."But, no, it's just time for me to come home," said the rockstar.Sharon was previously a host on the daytime talk show The Talk, filming at CBS Studios in LA, but was fired from the program in 2021 following an on-air argument with fellow host Sheryl Underwood.Sharon added that the move was not due to her husband's health. Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020.The Osbournes had indicated in March of this year that they had been planning to relocate due to California's high taxes , "We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much," Ozzy Osbourne explained to The Mirror . "I am sad because I really really like staying and living there."The two have put their longtime residence, Hancock Park, up for sale for $18 million.