Ozzy Osbourne moving back to England due to high crime in US
The Post Millennial
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 21:38 UTC
"Everything's f*cking ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," said Osbourne in an interview for the Guardian. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's fucking crazy."
"And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f*cking Forest Lawn," he said of the LA cemetery where celebrities are buried. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go."
"But, no, it's just time for me to come home," said the rockstar.
His wife, Sharon Osbourne, shares his disillusionment. "It isn't the United States of America at all," Sharon Osbourne told the outlet. "Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."
Sharon was previously a host on the daytime talk show The Talk, filming at CBS Studios in LA, but was fired from the program in 2021 following an on-air argument with fellow host Sheryl Underwood.
Sharon added that the move was not due to her husband's health. Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020.
The Osbournes had indicated in March of this year that they had been planning to relocate due to California's high taxes, "We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much," Ozzy Osbourne explained to The Mirror. "I am sad because I really really like staying and living there."
"I am taking my recording studio with me," the Black Sabbath singer added. "I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over."
The two have put their longtime residence, Hancock Park, up for sale for $18 million.
Comment: If even Ozzy Osborne is telling you the US is getting too violent to stay there, it's time to reevaluate.
Reader Comments
1) High crime rate in Beverly Hills? Living in an $18 million mansion?
2) Large estate in Buckinghamshire? Next to the Queen's summer house?
3) "Everything is fucking ridiculous here." - "But I am sad, because I really like staying and living here." Cognitive dissonance much?
4) Why don't you fucking donate your fucking $18 million mansion in Beverly Shills to the homeless of LA?
Pathetic hypocrites. As if the riots in the UK are going to be any better. Enjoy what you have coming.
Like he didn’t have anything to do with it becoming this way?