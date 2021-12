© Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A Los Angeles detective has warned against people visiting the city due to rising crime rates while adding that police are unable to guarantee their safety."We're telling people don't visit because we don't think we can keep you safe right now. And that's just sad to say," Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective Jamie McBride told Fox News on Tuesday.Supporters of the bill claim California's prisons are now less filled with prisoners because of it, while opponents say that lawbreaking has surged as many crimes, that were earlier felonies, such as shoplifting, are now considered misdemeanors, and offenders are easily let out.Los Angeles was number one in the top 10 worst cities in the U.S. for retail crime, according to a 2020 survey by the National Retail Federation. The Californian cities of San Francisco and Sacramento also featured on the list. The Bay Area has especially been hit with a spate of retail theft.When asked whether low bail and Proposition 47 were considered compassionate policies as expounded by progressives, McBride said that the criminals are not out for grabbing "milk, meat, cheese," but "Rolex watches," hitting "jewelry stores," and "Louis Vuitton stores."Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made a controversial statement last week to The Washington Times when she said , "A lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out. I believe it's a Walgreens in California cited it, but the data didn't back it up."As organized crime remains one of the top challenges, security costs at Walgreens' San Francisco stores have shot up 46 times the national average.