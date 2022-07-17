7-11 is iconic. Its stores are seen seemingly everywhere. From the US to Asia, 7-11 is everywhere.
In Tokyo, you can check in your bags for your flights at some 7-11s. In Hong Kong, you can recharge your 'Octopus' card that allows you to purchase almost anything and ride on the subway, ferries, and buses across the city. At all 7-11s you can purchase drinks and snacks while you travel.
But unfortunately, these stores won't be open for a second night in the area around Los Angeles. The Daily Caller reports:
7-Eleven's corporate leaders recommended Tuesday that all of its Los Angeles-area stores close for a second night to allow police to investigate a series of deadly robberies.According to KTLA, 7-Eleven said Monday in a statement:
Police in southern California are working to determine whether six robberies committed on Sunday night and Monday morning are connected, according to the Los Angeles Times. One customer and one clerk were killed during the thefts on "National 7/11 Day," while three others are said to be in critical condition.
"Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement. Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close overnight."Americans in the inner cities are the victims of a lack of law and order. Small businesses in the inner cities are the victims. Law enforcement with its hands tied is a victim. This event in Los Angeles may be just a symptom of the real issue - a lack of a law and order philosophy in the city government.
The police are asking for help in identifying the person behind the deadly robberies.
Let's hope LA finds this killer robber quickly.
A much better solution would be if the killer robber decided to turn his life around and do something positive for society, such as shooting politicians and those in the "justice" administration field (e.g., irresponsible SJW DAs, overly lenient judges, etc.) rather than store patrons and clerks.