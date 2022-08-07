Society's Child
Golden State no more: Rich and poor alike are fleeing 'woke basketcase' California
The Telegraph
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 16:58 UTC
That Nick Clegg has become the latest Facebook executive to announce he's fleeing Silicon Valley for Blighty, where he will spend half his time, says a lot about California. Britain is on the brink of a deep and protracted recession, with inflation set to rise to 13 per cent. Formerly thriving people will struggle to feed their families, heat their houses or go anywhere, since the railways are riddled with massive strikes and airports are chaos. We are lazy: even now, there is an acute labour shortage as people prefer not to work. And we are angry: GP surgeries, call centre staff and shopworkers have all reported a surge in abusive behaviour.
Even so, basketcase Britain seems to be preferable to California. It's not just Clegg: Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, owned by Facebook parent group Meta, and the firm's chief marketing officer Alex Schultz, have also chosen to relocate to Britain. Clegg, who six months ago was promoted to head of global affairs at Meta, in charge of handling its incessant political firestorms, said in an interview in last year that his "heart belongs massively 5,000 miles away" and that he feels "European".
For everyone else, with remote work becoming mainstream in Covid lockdowns, net emigration has hit record highs. In 2021 the population of California fell by 117,500. People are fed up of soaring taxation, the high cost of living, groaning regulation, an authoritarian impulse on full show during Covid, and stagnating job growth. The heavy-handed state continually fails to solve the lethal social problems that are on permanent display, from mass shootings, which happen about every eight days (this is still lower than the national average), to spiralling homelessness. California's dynamism and sense of possibility - where, despite high prices and social strains, those with hustle and good ideas could become fantastically successful - has been sucked dry. Why would you stay?
The sad truth is that California is reaping what it has sown: not simply with its heavy-handed regulation, but in its deep and committed embrace of wokeness, which permeates from its courts via Hollywood to schools and hospitals. The ideological disintegration of the state was always going to hasten its economic decline and now, as the rest of the country descends into full-scale cultural war in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade and the ghastly normalisation of mass shootings, there is no wider structure to act as a bolster.
The Californian rot, long in place, became pronounced in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in 2020. Amid soaring crime rates, the mayors of both Los Angeles and San Francisco announced plans to defund the police, slashing hundreds of millions from budgets. It wasn't the smartest plan: Los Angeles was experiencing a terrifying rise in homicides.
Blacks and Hispanics - according to U.S. Census Data - fare worse in California than almost anywhere else in the US, with a third of Latinos living in poverty compared to the 21 per cent average elsewhere. Since 1990, the black population of Los Angeles county has dropped by nearly 200,000. More than half now express interest in leaving the state. Woke hasn't worked.
Nowhere is this clearer than the state's schools, which are failing kids from all backgrounds. San Francisco, the world's epicentre of warped social justice ideology, has the worst scores for black students of any county in the state, and yet its educators continue to shovel woke rubbish at them instead of the basics. Half of California high school students can barely read, and yet they are expected to take ethnic-studies courses. No wonder Clegg, a father of three, felt uneasy.
A state that values mad delusions about gender and conjures the existence of vicious "systemic" inequalities, while ignoring the millions failing to learn to read, was always going to fail.
Clegg's life was no doubt comfortable: America remains a playground for the rich and influential. But like many, he seems to have finally realised that California's golden hue has turned to something far more ashen.
I also work as a dog trainer and rescuer and there is a massive need for more people to care for the neglected, abused and abandoned dogs in this state.
Having said all of that, I am saddened by the current state of California.
My girlfriend is adamant about leaving and I really have nothing holding me here. I can do my business anywhere.
The problem for me is that it would feel like giving up and running away. I've always believed that the light shines the brightest in the darkest of places and that it was necessary for me to ride out this storm in order to provide as much light and hope as I can.
I'm starting to wear thin, however. Every day I consider getting out of this state more and more. That makes me sad.